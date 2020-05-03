BISMARCK — Charlie Roderick, 80, of Bismarck passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Thursday (April 30, 2020) at home. The family is planning a memorial visitation for June or July, with burial at Huffman Cemetery near Bismarck.
Charlie was born Sept. 8, 1939, in Danville, to Charles and Icel (Kirkpatrick) Roderick. He graduated from Bismarck High School in 1957. Growing up, he was part of the Roderick Gospelettes, the family gospel group that enjoyed singing and performing throughout the area and even on the Morris B. Sachs Amateur Hour in the 1950s.
Charlie worked for a short time for his cousin, Bob Hall, and then worked for 55 years as a carpenter for Lucas Construction. Charlie was a master carpenter, building his own home on the family farm where he had lived from his birth.
He was very strong in his faith and was a 60-year member of Walnut Corner Church of Christ, along with being an elder, song leader and caretaker of the church until it was closed. He then attended Bismarck First Church of Christ.
A big part of Charlie’s life is his family and grandchildren. For his three children, he rarely missed a sporting event and often was their coach. He also enjoyed announcing the games for the Bismarck Youth and high school football teams.
Charlie did not know a stranger and had a voice that everyone knew. Charlie was a lifelong model aviation enthusiast. He started out with u-control planes in his youth as a member of the Flying Nights Club.
Later in life, he was actively involved with the Vermilion RC Club, serving in different roles, including president. He enjoyed building and tinkering with his planes and spending time with his flying buddies.
He was often seen riding in the neighborhood in his golf cart with his grandkids and his dog, checking the crops and visiting with the neighbors. He enjoyed taking the grandkids fishing at Willow Pond and never turned down a warm cup of coffee while there.
In 1960, Charlie took the advice of a friend and went on a date with Susan "Susie” Davis, and they became inseparable from that point on. On Sept. 30, 1962, Charlie and Susie made it official, marrying at Lincoln Methodist Church in front of all their family and friends.
Until Charlie took his last breath, the two remained by each other’s sides through everything life threw at them. Charlie took much pride in not only his marriage to Susie but in the accomplishments of their three children and each of their grandchildren.
He leaves behind his spouse, Susie; children, Mathew (Carly) Roderick, Doug (Heidi) Roderick and Tara (Derek) Tittle; grandchildren, Madisyn and Charli Roderick, Josh Roderick, Elli Jane, Brantley and Tinley Tittle; sister, Patty Roderick; along with numerous special cousins and his church family.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents.
Messages and memories may be left on our website at KrugerCoanPape.com or on the Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home Facebook page. In lieu of donations, we ask that you take a moment to hug those whom you love the most or sit and visit with a friend for a moment, as these would be Charlie’s wishes.