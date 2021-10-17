CHAMPAIGN — “I’ve lived too long, but I lived well.” Words from Charlie Sweitzer, 46-year resident of Champaign, who died Monday (Oct. 11, 2021), 13 months to the day after the death of his wife, Phyllis, his unheralded lifelong partner in endeavors important to them both.
They leave bereaved their sons, John and Scott; granddaughter, Laney; and innumerable friends, neighbors and colleagues.
Charlie was born on June 1, 1935, in Howe, Ind., and grew up with Amish friends and neighbors. He attended McCormick Theological Seminary in Chicago and then ministered at Presbyterian churches in Newton, Oregon and Champaign.
After an early childhood thyroid deficiency rendered Charlie incapable for several years of normal communication with others, once diagnosed and treated, he devoted the remainder of his life connecting with people in his various professional and personal activities.
For more than 20 years until 1996, he was a pastor at McKinley Presbyterian Church and Foundation in Champaign, where he directed many programs to assist others in the community. He helped found the Men’s Emergency Shelter as well as the Thumbs-Up program to offer student travelers a place to sleep as they passed through town. Under Charlie’s direction, McKinley hosted space for the Gay Community AIDS Project, a health support system started during the beginning of the AIDS crisis. He was actively involved with the founding of the local PFLAG — Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays.
Community members looking for a venue to host a gay consciousness awareness group were turned away from other churches, but Charlie and McKinley provided a welcoming and nonjudgmental space for connections to be made and ideas to flow. Out of his strong belief in the justness of it, Charlie performed same-sex marriages for 20 years before Illinois state law recognized the unions, and many of the couples were of faiths where their union was not sanctioned.
Charlie coordinated and assisted with the Sanctuary Movement of the 1980s, an inter-denominational religious and political campaign involving 500 U.S. churches, including McKinley Presbyterian, that declared their churches as sanctuaries for people fleeing violence and persecution as a result of the civil wars in Central America. The member churches and supporting citizens acted in defiance of and opposition to federal laws they believed were being violated by their government in denying asylum to persecuted individuals.
Charlie, along with the Rev. Jack Diel from United Campus Ministries in Terre Haute, Ind., and their Mexican colleague, the Rev. Ramon Celis, formed the Intercambio program, which served rural and urban Mayan communities in the Yucatan Peninsula for more than 20 years. The program took Americans to Mexico twice a year, during the summer and winter holidays, and the volunteers worked on projects determined by the individual communities: building community centers and churches; adding a second story to the Downs Syndrome Institute in Merida, Yucatan; and holding clinics for dental, eye and health care.
The main purpose of Intercambio was not service to others but cultural exchange. Intercambio provided Americans of all ages the opportunity to interface with people throughout various parts of the Yucatan. Hundreds of Americans participated in Intercambio, living with village locals in their homes and eating meals prepared by local cooks. The trips offered experiential learning that bridged national, racial and cultural boundaries.
Charlie pursued many artistic endeavors throughout his life. He was an amateur blacksmith and sculptor and a professional leathersmith and chairmaker. After he retired from McKinley in 1996, seeking more tangible results from his labor, he took up chairmaking. He studied Shaker chairmaking with Peter Hindle in England and green wood chair-building techniques with Brian Boggs. He also studied Shaker box-making with John Wilson in Charlotte, Mich.
Under the Sweitzer & Sweitzer Furnituremakers partnership with his son, John, Charlie fabricated Shaker chairs and tables, Shaker boxes and cutting boards that he sold at shows and exhibits throughout the Midwest. Working almost exclusively with native species — cherry, walnut, maple, ash, hickory — he combined colors of wood that gave a richness to the final piece and made his work highly desirable. The door to the workshop was always open, and visitors stopped by regularly. Woodworking satisfied his need to be creative and gave him the vehicle to interact with visitors and artisans throughout the Midwest. Woodworking also allowed him to work in the shop with his son and fellow furnituremaker, John, for which he felt himself blessed.
He and Phyllis hosted holiday gatherings for folks with nowhere to celebrate and internationals who had never experienced American Thanksgiving or our other traditions. To be more culturally accommodating, they blended vegetarian and traditional holiday dishes, which made for the most unusual meals. But it was the welcoming and sharing that was important.
Charlie was clever and critical and suffered no fools. He was inordinately curious. He loved the beauty of his amaryllis, the clever design of a new Alessi cafetière, the artistry of an Amish straw hat handcrafted just for him, and old photos of Paris street scenes.
Charlie had a deep-seeded need and uncanny ability to connect with other people. Whether he was negotiating food purchases in the markets of Cancun to feed a hundred Intercambio volunteers, buying a melon in a street market in Italy, or welcoming a 9-year-old French girl into his home, lack of common language was not an obstacle for Charlie or for those he encountered.
Charlie was instrumental in the 1980 creation of The Refugee Center. He was on the original board of directors of the nonprofit and was one of three signers on its incorporation papers. Memorial donations in the name of Charlie and Phyllis Sweitzer can be made to The Refugee Center at therefugeecenter-cu.org or by mailing contributions to 201 W. Kenyon Road, Suite 4D, Champaign, IL 61820. Call 217-344-8455 for additional information.
Charlie was a rebel and a legend, and to all of those in his wide circle of family, friends, colleagues and casual acquaintances, 86 years were not nearly enough.