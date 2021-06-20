THOMASBORO — Charlot “Jackie” Swan, 82, of Thomasboro passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.
Mrs. Swan was born Aug. 20, 1938, in Champaign, a daughter of Charles and Lois McFarland. She married Earl "Gene" Swan on July 2, 1960. He preceded her in death.
Also preceding her were a brother, Gene, and a sister, Pat.
Surviving are her daughter, Jean (Rick) Ingram of St. Joseph; her son, Scott (Kim) Swan of Monticello; five grandchildren, Dan (Lexie) Kesler, Tim Kesler, Brittney (Brian) Conway, Codie Swan and Morgen (Andrew) McGraw; and six great-grandchildren, Audrey and Rory Kelser, Merrit and Gray Conway, and Memphis and Millie McGraw.
Mrs. Swan also had a very special companion, Charlie Hooper. They spent time together in Thomasboro and also Fort Myers, Fla.
Mrs. Swan attended Champaign High School and was very much still involved in the planning of high school reunions.
She retired from SATO Travel, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Champaign.
A private funeral service will be held Wednesday.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Crisis Nursery in Urbana.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.