CATLIN — Charlotte A. Sacre, 82, of Catlin passed away at 6:19 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 3, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Charlotte was born March 28, 1937, in Danville, to John and Lillian Chastain Kepling. She married Dean Sacre on April 7, 1956, at Catlin Church of Christ. He survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Greg (Barbara Jones) Sacre of Catlin, Mike (Nancy) Sacre of Catlin and Brad (Leslie) Sacre of Catlin; two daughters, Kim (Sean) Orr of New Albany, Ind., and Lori (Darren) Gondry of Louisville, Ky.; one sister, Dorothy Rajgopal of Evansville, Ind.; nine grandchildren, Dan (Kerry) Sacre, David (Taylor Spivey) Sacre, Danielle (fiance, Jonathan VanVickle) Sacre, Dalton Sacre, Drew Cromwell, Justin Cromwell, Ashley Gondry, Hunter Gondry and Charlene Gondry; and two great-grandchildren, Cora Sacre and Grady Sacre.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Kepling.
Charlotte was a lifetime and active member of Catlin Church of Christ, where she had been a Sunday school teacher. She enjoyed dancing, teaching dancing, sewing, cooking, gardening and flowers, and was a homemaker. She enjoyed her Kentucky lake cabin trips and boating. She had worked for a time for Illinois Bell and Illinois Power.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Catlin Church of Christ with Pastor Kevin Cox officiating. Burial will be in Oakridge Cemetery, Catlin. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Catlin Church of Christ.
Memorials may be made to Catlin Church of Christ. The Robison Chapel in Catlin is handling service details. Online condolences are at www.robisonchapel.com.