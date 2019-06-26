Surrounded by loved ones, Charlotte Tanton Bash passed into the beauty of heaven Friday morning (June 21, 2019) to reunite with all who went before and is now flying with the angels.CHAMPAIGN — Surrounded by loved ones, Charlotte Tanton Bash passed into the beauty of heaven Friday morning (June 21, 2019) to reunite with all who went before and is now flying with the angels.
Charlotte was born to Cecilia Ward Tanton and Glenwood Charles Tanton of Cazenovia on Jan. 13, 1925. She was the youngest of five children and grew up a farm girl. Although she spent most of her adult life in Champaign, she remained a farm girl at heart.
She graduated cum laude from the University of Illinois in 1946 and, after a short stint working as a public-health educator, married the love of her life, William J. Bash Jr. She settled into assisting her husband at Bash Roofing Company, raising a family and sharing her many talents through community service. They were married for 58 years until Bill’s passing in 2006.
While raising her children, Charlotte was consistently involved with their myriad activities, PTA and the Gamma Phi Beta alumni organization, for which she served as chapter adviser for many years. She was also a founding board member of Planned Parenthood in Champaign, served in many capacities for the Junior Service League (now Junior League of Champaign-Urbana) and was a 70-year member of First Presbyterian Church in Champaign, where she taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School for several years.
She was an avid gardener and always had some quilting, sewing or embroidery project in the works. She was a longtime member of the Quilter’s Group at First United Methodist Church and was very proud of the many fine hand-quilted pieces they completed. She never knew a stranger and loved to listen and chat with whoever was around. By the end of the conversation, they both had a new friend.
A product of the Depression, nothing went to waste in her home — a true recycler before it was even a “thing.” She was a great cook, always turning her fresh garden pickings into delicious meals, a loyal friend, and never, ever a quitter. With a wonderful smile that would light up a room, she always saw the good in others. But mostly, she was proud to be called wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, best friend and friend.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, James (with wife Martha) and daughter, Patty (with husband Tom Hays), as well as stepgranddaughter, June Black, and many loved and cherished nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews and great-great-nieces and -nephews.
She joins in heaven her husband, William; youngest son, Ted Tanton Bash; and stepgrandson, J Ross Schneider; as well as her parents and four brothers, Glenwood Charles Tanton Jr., William "Bill" Tanton, Richard Tanton and Henry "Bud" Tanton.
The family wishes to thank her special “family” of friends and caregivers — Carolyn Ross, Heather Powell, Chrissy York and Jeannie Kinder — who provided her with both special care and lots of laughter to the end. She left this world a better place and will be missed, but not forgotten.
Visitation will be Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Morgan Memorial Funeral Home from noon to 1:30 p.m. followed by a celebration of life service from 1:30 to 2:30.
Memorials may be made to the Ted Bash Bell Choir Fund at First Presbyterian Church, Planned Parenthood of Champaign, the American Cancer Society, the American Diabetes Association, an organization of your choice or just plant a flower, a tree or a bush as a living memorial for generations to come.