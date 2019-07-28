SEYMOUR — Charlotte Nesmith Brady, 78, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at home.
Charlotte was born Jan. 27, 1941, in Urbana, to Claude and Hester (Bayliss) Nesmith. She attended Urbana High School and the University of Illinois, graduating with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in art and art education. She married Daniel Brady on Aug. 11, 1985.
Charlotte taught art for over 20 years in Champaign and Mahomet schools. She owned the Olde Town Gallery in Mahomet and was instrumental in the revitalization of Main Street. She loved the history and beauty of the Sangamon River and the woods surrounding her home. She expressed her love of nature through her artwork, mainly botanical watercolor paintings of Illinois wildflowers.
She donated 20 acres of her land to the Land Conservation Foundation along the Sangamon River for long-term conservation of that area. She volunteered and helped establish an art program for the Swann Special Care Center, a place to care for and help profoundly impaired children and adults. This grew and became an integral part of care and therapy.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel; daughters, Laura Techico (Jeff) and Kate Jordan (Sean); grandchildren, Andrew, Jillian, Seamus and Finn; her sister, Jo Anne Cochran; and her niece and nephew, Lisa Higgins and Chris Cochran.
The family would like to offer a sincere thank you to Diversified Healthcare Services for the excellent care they gave Charlotte in the last years of her life.
A service to celebrate her life will be at 3 p.m. Sept. 14, 2019, at Unitarian Universalist Church of Urbana-Champaign, 309 W. Green St., Urbana, IL 61801.
Donations in Charlotte’s memory can be made to the Land Conservation Foundation (landconservationfoundation.org) or the Swann Special Care Center in Champaign (swanncare.com). Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.