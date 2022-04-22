HOMER — Charlotte E. Bryan, 102, of rural Homer passed away at 5:58 a.m. Tuesday (April 19, 2022) at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Homer Funeral and Cremation Services, 708 S. Main St., Homer, with the Rev. Bill Bryan and the Rev. Heju Nam officiating. Burial will take place in GAR Cemetery, Homer. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Charlotte was born Nov. 14, 1919, in Seymour, a daughter of Charles E. and Anna Ziegler Rodgers. She married Carl W. Bryan on Feb. 11, 1940, in Champaign. They celebrated 62 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on Sept. 17, 2002.
Survivors include her daughter, Peggy L. Foskett of Hanworth, Middlesex, England; daughter-in-law, Sara Bryan of Rio Rancho, N.M.; three grandchildren, Libby Ann Bryan and Zachary (Susan) Bryan of Rio Rancho and Roger M. (Nina) Foskett of Oxfordshire, England; and two great-grandchildren, Eva Charlotte and Joseph Roger Foskett of Oxfordshire.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Kerry Bryan; and two sisters, Pauline (Phil) Talbot and Vona (Lee) Summers.
Charlotte was a member of Homer United Methodist Church, the Vermilion County Farm Bureau and was a former member of the Danville Turtle Club. She had been a Cub Scout den mother. Charlotte farmed for over 72 years east of Homer, many of those years breeding prize-winning Hereford cattle with her husband.
Memorials can be made to the Homer Emergency Fund (Homer Helpers) or American Cancer Society.