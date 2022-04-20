Charlotte Bryan Apr 20, 2022 15 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HOMER — Charlotte Bryan, 102, died Tuesday (April 19, 2022) at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Homer Funeral and Cremation Services, 708 S. Main St., Homer. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos