FITHIAN — Charlotte L. Duden, 83, of Fithian passed away at 1:02 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 23, 2022) at Accolade Healthcare, Danville.
Charlotte was born the daughter of Louis and Clarice Cler in Urbana on July 12, 1939. She married Marvin John Duden on May 23, 1971, and he preceded her in death on Oct. 19, 2004.
Survivors include her son, Dave (Jackie) Blaker of Corpus Christi, five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin; one son, Daniel Blaker; and one granddaughter, Amanda Blaker.
Charlotte was a nurse for many years before working as a bookkeeper for Offutt Construction. In her younger years, she was a very active volunteer in the Fithian community, especially with the Fithian Volunteer Fire Department and Fithian Womens Club. She also loved her cats and enjoyed needlepoint projects.
A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 105 E. S. Main St., Oakwood, IL 61858. Miles Clark will officiate. Burial will be in Stearns Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, Aug. 29, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made in Charlotte’s memory to the Fithian Fire Department or American Cancer Society. Please join Charlotte’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.