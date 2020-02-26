FARMER CITY — Charlotte Kay Warren, 76, of Farmer City passed away at 8:25 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 23, 2020) at Farmer City Rehab & Health Care.
Her funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City, with Pastor Dave Ashby officiating. Burial will follow in McCord Cemetery, rural Farmer City. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Kay was born on March 12, 1943, in Peoria, a daughter of Russell and Ruth Smith Suttle. She married Eddie Warren on July 1, 1962, at the Ellsworth United Methodist Church, Ellsworth.
Kay is survived by her husband, Eddie Warren of Farmer City; son, Dan Warren of Farmer City; daughter, Pam (Duane) Runyon of Farmer City; four grandchildren, Mike (Ashley) Runyon of Camden, Tenn., Lindsey (Ben) Burden of Farmer City, Cylie (Jake) Moody of Heyworth and Cody (Ellie) Warren of Farmer City; five great-grandchildren, Sylvia and Dakota Runyon, Kaylynn and Rylynn Burden and Jameson Moody; and sister, Sheila (Joy) Suttle of Sarasota, Fla.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents and daughter-in-law, Tammy Warren.
Kay had worked for IAA in Bloomington and later worked at the Farmer City State Bank for 30 years.
She was a member of the Fullerton Cumberland Presbyterian Church of Farmer City. Kay was a farmer’s wife and a former 4-H leader.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Farmer City Rehabilitation & Health Care for their excellent care given to Kay during her stay.