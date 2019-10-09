CATLIN — Charlotte L. Johnson, 79, of Catlin departed from this life at 4 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 8, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Charlotte was born Wednesday, Oct. 2, 1940, in Danville, a daughter of Wilfred Henry and Katharine Fisher Smith. She married Ronnie Johnson on Friday, April 15, 1960, at Second Church of Christ, Danville, by CM Read. Ronnie preceded her in death on May 16, 2019.
Surviving are two sons, Ronald Scott (Lee Ann) Johnson of Danville and Brett (Lisa Hines) Johnson of Springdale, Ark.; one daughter, Jeana Katharine Johnson of Catlin; one brother, Mike (Norma) Smith of Ridge Farm; one sister, Patricia Smith Pierce of Catlin; six grandchildren, Kaitlin (Chris) Alvarez, Eirelyn (Christian Rogger) Johnson, Taylor Grace Garwood, Ainslee Kitt Johnson, Kelsey Johnson and Chase Johnson; one great-grandson, Lionel “Cisco Kid” Alvarez; and one sister-in-law, Carol Van Dyke (Tom) Napton.
Charlotte was preceded in death by two brothers, Ted Fisher and WH Smith; three sisters, Stella Taylor, Shirley Beckman and Phyllis Smith; and one son-in-law, Michael Garwood.
Charlotte worked for CH Smith Insurance for over 51 years and served on the Catlin Township Cemetery Association. She was the secretary of Catlin Township Zoning and was co-owner of Johnson Construction with her husband, Ronnie. She served on the Business & Professional Women’s Board, the PTA and Youth Football Cheer.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Catlin Church of Christ with Pastor Kevin Cox officiating. Burial will be at Oakridge Cemetery, Catlin. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Robison Chapel, Catlin. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Catlin Historical Society. Online condolences are at www.robisonchapel.com.