CHAMPAIGN — Charlotte Lickly, 72, passed away Sunday (Nov. 21, 2021) at Paris Health & Rehab Center, Paris, Ill.
She was born in Champaign on March 5, 1949, the youngest of two children.
Her parents, Madeline and Wayne Siems, preceded her in passing. She was preceded in passing by two other children, Michael Lickly and Jose Camargo.
She has one living brother, Wayne Peter Siems.
She is survived by three of her children, Thomas W. (Denise), William J. and Catherine D. Angela Lickly. She is also survived by five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one stepgreat-grandchildren.
A small family viewing will be held at Owens Funeral Home, Champaign, on Wednesday, Nov. 24.
Donations may be sent to the family. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.