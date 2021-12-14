FISHER — Charlotte A. Nelson, 82, of Fisher peacefully passed away at 7:25 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Heritage Health in Gibson City.
Cremation rites have been accorded per Charlotte's wishes, and a family burial will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Activity Fund at Heritage Health in Gibson City.
Charlotte was born Dec. 7, 1939, in Champaign, a daughter of Eugene and Alma Belcher Dubson. She married Harold R. Nelson on Dec. 24, 1956, in Fisher. He passed away July 1983.
She is survived by her children, Ronald (Andrea) Nelson of Fisher, H. LeRoy (Vickie) Nelson of Foosland and Michelle (Tim Redenbaugh) Diehl of Bondville; six grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Judy (John) Southfield of New York and Charles (Karen) Dubson of Savoy.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Leah, and granddaughter, Lindsey.
Charlotte was a proud member of the Rantoul Amvets and made the best fish for the fish fries. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
Condolences can be shared with the family at rosenbaumfh.com.