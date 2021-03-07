NAPERVILLE — Charlotte Patricia Jane Lannery, 81, of Naperville passed away June 15, 2020, in Naperville.
She was born on Nov. 2, 1938, in Fulton County to Edgar H. Thomas and Sarah Birdena (Farris) Wilson. She married Gene D. Lannery and they had two daughters, Mary Jane (the late Troy) Odendhal and Peggy Marie Crowley.
She has one granddaughter, Jennifer Odendhal of Glen Burnie, Md.; three grandsons, Justin Odendhal of Berlin, Md., Mark Crowley of Chicago and David Crowley of Pennsylvania; and four great-grandchildren, Owen, Brady, Liam and Grant Odendhal.
She is also survived by a sister, Beatrice Morse; and three sisters-in-law, Evelyn Thomas of South Carolina, Joan Thomas of Canton and Anita Thomas of Cuba, Ill.
Charlotte graduated from Canton High School. She worked for Dr. Marlow H. Hauler Optometrists, was the owner of Skateland in Savoy and Danville, and babysat many.
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home took care of the cremation.