URBANA — Charlotte Marie (Woodworth) Shoemaker, 91, passed away at 3:15 a.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at her residence.
A celebration of life will be held in September. Renner-Wikoff Chapel, 1900 S. Philo Road, Urbana, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Charlotte was born Dec. 4, 1930, in Tolono a daughter of Alfred and Celia (Wigner) Woodworth. She married William D. Shoemaker on Oct. 24, 1948, in Champaign. He preceded her in death on Sept. 20, 1997.
Survivors include two daughters, Karen Morrow of Bolingbrook and Julie Sexton of Denver, Colo.; one son, Scott Shoemaker of Urbana; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and seven siblings.
Charlotte was a secretary/bookkeeper for Frank D. Shoemaker and Sons Concrete and Masonry Company. She also worked for the University of Illinois in a variety of locations such as at WILL and the Assembly Hall ticket office.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Champaign and the Carle Hospital Auxiliary. Charlotte also worked at the Champaign County Courthouse for several years. She was an avid bowler and Illini sports fan, and loved baking, gardening and bridge.
