URBANA — Charlotte Joyce Nissly was born to Levi and Lily Nissly in Dallas Center, Iowa, before the family made the decision to make the long move to Upland, Calif. She was raised in the Brethren in Christ tradition, wearing head coverings and living life simply. Charlotte was an excellent student and performed at high levels at the Upland Brethren in Christ High School and in her experience at Upland College before transferring to Greenville College (now Greenville University) in Greenville. At Greenville, she met her husband of over 60 years, Charles Young, and they were married after his first year of medical school. Charlotte was an elementary school teacher prior to becoming a full-time homemaker.
Charlotte loved the Lord and was a breath of fresh air as she was full of grace, encouragement, love and good common sense. Charlotte led Bible studies and had leadership roles in Friendship Bible coffee for 25 years and Bible Study Fellowship for five years. In Charlotte's home church, Mattis Avenue Free Methodist Church in Champaign, she taught Sunday school, was a children's director, encouraged children as a camp counselor at Wabash camp and served as a prayer coordinator for many years. She led many women's Bible studies and was a great example to her children in living a godly, selfless life. She wanted her children to love Jesus, work hard, be faithful and be loyal.
Hospitality was a major theme in the Young home. Besides cooking up wonderfully nutritious meals, Charlotte's home atmosphere was full of kindness, gentleness and laughter. It was a joy to be in a home so welcoming, and full of good cheer! International students were especially treasured guests. Charlotte's signature jam (WBJ = World's Best Jam), amazing cobblers, and other creative meals/desserts were thoroughly enjoyed when spreading the bounteous table. She enjoyed cooking and always worked with a smile on her face. Some of Charlotte's hobbies included gardening, sewing, quilting, smocking and knitting.
Chuck and Charlotte had five children, Steven L. Young, M.D., (Mary) of Mount Vernon, Iowa, Bruce W. Young, M.D., (Judith) of Spring Hill, Kan., L. Jill Morse, BA, BSN, RN, (James) of Knoxville, Tenn., David L. Young, Ph.D, (Gloria) of Golden, Colo., and Keith Wesley Young (who died before reaching the age of 2). Charlotte's siblings include Patricia Sheffey (Lynn) of Escondido, Calif., Curtis Nissly (now deceased; married to Violet) of Pennsylvania, Donovon Nissly (Karin) of Oregon City, Ore., and Cathy Long (Ron) of Jupiter, Fla. There are also 17 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her husband of over 62 years, Charles; son, Keith; her parents, Levi and Lily Nissly; and her brother, Curtis Nissly.
Charlotte and Chuck enjoyed traveling to several different continents and she was always a good sport in joining with Chuck's love for adventure. She climbed mountains, sailed, put up with Chuck's idiosyncrasies and had a great attitude through it all (even climbing Mount Whitney in California — the tallest mountain in the contiguous United States).
In her later years, Charlotte developed a rare neurological disorder which kept her from being able to speak. She was greatly appreciative of all who came to see her even when she was not really able to respond. She maintained her strong Christian faith through it all and leaves a legacy of a beautiful Christ-centered life to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Charlotte's eternal destiny with the Lord is a wonderful reassurance for her family as her speech will have now returned, as well as her infectious, beautiful smile and winsome, wonderful laugh.
Gifts in memory of Charlotte may be directed to the Central Africa Healthcare Association (gocaho.org), P.O. Box 580, Spring Arbor, MI 49283; Greenville University (Greenville.edu), 315 E. College Ave, Greenville, IL 62246-1145; or the Mattis Avenue Free Methodist Church (mattisave.org), 1913 S. Mattis Ave, Champaign, IL 61821.
Visitation will begin at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov, 24, 2019, at the Mattis Avenue Free Methodist Church, with a funeral service at 2 p.m.