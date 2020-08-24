GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Charmaine Alice Ignasiak (Chicky), 91, peacefully passed away Sunday morning (Aug. 23, 2020).
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 39 years, Thomas Edward Ignasiak.
Charmaine was a 1947 graduate of Union High School and remained as the school secretary for several years. After moving to Champaign when Tom was transferred by American Seating Company in 1966, Charmaine worked as the religious education secretary and assistant parish secretary at St. Matthew Parish, was active with Mercy Hospital Auxiliary in the Resale Shop and editor of their Cheery Chatter Newsletter. The University of Illinois made her an honorary alumni, and she was an avid Illini fan! Upon returning to Grand Rapids in 1980, she was religious education secretary at St. Anthony’s until she retired at the young age of 80. Charmaine and Tom served as ushers and hospitality members at St. Anthony’s parish, where she guided the Grief Support Group for several years and also was a wedding consultant. She took pride in her role as queen mother of her Red Hat Society.
She is survived by her six daughters, Kathleen (David) Gole, Susan (Douglas) Schuemann, Kristine (Randy) Taylor, Kimberly Ignasiak, Melanie (Mike) Napoleon and Gina Kwapis; six grandchildren, Amy (Jason) Austin, Mark (Emily) Gole, Rebecca Gole, Dusty (Mary) Napoleon, Dillon (Bethany) Napoleon and Sydney Kwapis; step-granddaughter, Alissa (David) Tyrolt; nine great-grandchildren, Nicholas and Allison Klimek, Emma and Mason Gole, Knox and Mays Napoleon and Evelyn, Cora and Margot Napoleon; sister, Betty Socha; stepgrandchildren, George, Anna and Frank Tyrolt; in-laws, Jim (Karen) Heidenga, Ron Jermanski, Marlene Lemmink and Sharon (Grant) Young; and many loving nieces, nephews and special friends.
Also preceding Charmaine in death were her parents, Charles and Mildred Chicky; siblings, Gloria (Don) Schanz, Marilyn (Norm) Huber, Charles (Pat) Chicky and Carol Heidenga; in-laws, Louis and Phyllis Ignasiak, Barbara Jermanski, Casey Lemmink and David Socha; and stepgrandson, Charles Tyrolt.
At this time a private family funeral will be held. It will be livestreamed at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at www.saparish.com.
A celebration of Charmaine’s life will be scheduled in the future when we can all be together safely.
The family would like to thank her many caregivers for the loving care they gave our mother.
In lieu of flowers, Charmaine has requested contributions to rettsyndrome.org for love of her granddaughter, Rebecca (Becky) Gole, either online or by mail at 4600 Devitt Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45246.