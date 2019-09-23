CHAMPAIGN — Charna (Jaker) Rothbaum, 81, of Champaign passed away peacefully on Saturday (Sept. 21, 2019).
Charna was born May 26, 1938, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Harry and Beatrice (Greenberg) Jaker. She graduated from Midwood High School and New York City Community College. After moving from New York, she spent many years living in Peoria and Champaign.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Robert Rothbaum.
Charna spent her whole life defined by the unconditional love she felt for her family. She is survived by her brother, Hank Jaker; daughter, Bari Rothbaum (Mitch Marlow); son, Erik Rothbaum; stepdaughters, Jeri Suchand and Meg Marks (Peter Katz); daughter-in-law, Gloria Rothbaum; grandsons, Rowan Sanders, Zack Katz and Ben Katz; and granddaughters, Alison Suchand and Jade Rothbaum.
Family and friends always came first for Charna. She also had a strong and constant work ethic enjoying two long careers, first as a dental hygienist and later as a Walmart cashier.
Charna was a lifetime Hadassah member and enjoyed crochet, crafts, crossword puzzles, bowling and tennis. She was known for her sensibility, kindness, selflessness and for giving no-nonsense answers to important questions.
A graveside memorial service for family and friends will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Peoria Hebrew Cemetery, Peoria.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, Charna asked that donations be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research.
Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is handling arrangements (morganmemorialhome.com).