MELVIN — Cheryl Ann Brucker, 73, of Bloomington passed away at 6:04 p.m. Monday (May 23, 2022) at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center.
A celebration of life remembering Cheryl will be held at a later date.
Cheryl was born in Illinois a daughter of A. Wayne and Emma Gene Brucker.
She is survived by a brother, Allen (Karen) Brucker; a sister-in-law, Victoria Brucker; one niece; two nephews; three great-nephews; one great-niece as; well as many cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Warren Brucker.
She attended schools in Illinois and California and Pasadena City College in Pasadena, Calif. She was an independent lady and lived in the moment. She was a successful salesperson. She sold oil to gas stations for a long time and then switched to selling medical thermographic supplies. After retiring and moving back to Illinois, Cheryl was often volunteering at a local food pantry.
She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.
