CHAMPAIGN — Cheryl Ann Barber (nee Gammon) of Champaign passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, surrounded by her children.
Cheryl was born Nov. 24, 1947, in Urbana, the only child of Andrew Wilson Gammon and Stella Bea Whiles. She married William Frank Barber on Dec. 9, 1978, at Stratford Park Bible Church in Champaign.
Cheryl is survived by her three children, Lisa Wages, Joanna Dallara and Frank Barber; their spouses, Bryan, M. Jake and Laine; and four granddaughters, Edanne, Lily, Audrey and Lena.
In addition to her devotion to her family, Cheryl was a dedicated educator her entire adult life. Starting as a substitute teacher in the Chicago and Champaign school districts, she then received her master's degree in continuing education from the University of Illinois in 1991. Upon graduation, Cheryl was hired by the UIUC Office of Continuing Education, where she developed and greatly expanded its educational programs for older adults, including the locally-focused Senior Scholars program, which brought university professors into senior living communities for lecture series, and the nationally-focused Elderhostel program, which included
university lecture series and educational excursions for seniors led by professors, from regional trips, like studying Mark Twain in Hannibal, Mo., to international ones, including an Italian opera series in central Italy.
After retiring in 2008, Cheryl spent her free time pursuing her love of travel, visiting numerous national parks and presidential libraries around the country, as well as fulfilling her lifelong dream of a trip to Paris. She also volunteered with the local Altrusa Club, even serving a term as treasurer. Above all, spending time with her children, grandchildren and beloved dogs was her greatest joy.
Memorials may be made to organizations of the donor's choice or to Altrusa.