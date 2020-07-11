CHAMPAIGN — Cheryl Jean Bourguignon died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at University Rehabilitation Center in Urbana.
She was born on July 19, 1954, in Waukegan, to Robert T. and Beverly Kelton.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert T. Kelton.
Cheryl is survived by her two sons, Michael (Madrid, Spain) and Nicholas (Rome, Italy); her sisters, Janis (Mike) Hart of Brownsburg, Ind., and Nancy (Bob) Larson of Champaign; two brothers, Jim Kelton (Austin, Texas) and David (Rosanne) Kelton of Champaign; plus many nieces and nephews.
Cheryl grew up in Danville and graduated from Danville High School. She was a pianist, athlete, cheerleader and straight-A student. She was the fun one, with an unbridled and adventurous spirit. She had the special ability to make friends quickly and endear herself to others throughout her life. She was an elegant, beautiful, loving and vibrant woman.
After high school, Cheryl attended Indiana University. She was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority and majored in Spanish. She mastered Spanish and studied several languages at a time when this was not common in our country.
Her desire to travel, love of languages and international outlook led her to live in Madrid, Spain. She worked for General Electric Espanol and worked on a master’s degree in accounting and finance.
She married David Bourguignon in 1980, a union which lasted 15 years. Her appetite for life was unquenchable, and her larger-than-life smile extended from Illinois to Madrid.
Those moments were cut short when, in 1981, she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Yet that did not stop her from living her life to the fullest. Her two sons were born in 1983 and 1985. She was a loving and caring mother, and her sons were always a source of great love and pride throughout her life.
Family vacations to various places in Europe, trips back to the U.S. to see family, winter skiing trips, and raising her sons filled her life. She maintained her Illinois roots by continuing to be an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan.
As her MS deepened and physical limitations progressed, those times became more difficult. Eventually, she moved back to the U.S. to be closer to her parents and siblings so they could help provide for her care.
As time marched on, her MS took away her ability to walk, swallow and to speak clearly. Yet she was always able to express joy, sadness and love by other nonverbal means up to her final days.
Cheryl left us with much to learn: above all, to never take things for granted and to live life to the fullest. Her appetite for life, flair for languages and ability to make lasting friendships were things to be emulated.
While it was necessary to care for her, it was a labor of love, and in her own way she cared for all of her family and caregivers by her unwavering strength, love and patience. We know that her smile, strong handshake and royal wave that she gave will always be a part of everyone she touched.
She made this world a better, happier and more gentle place to live. May you continue to find peace and love with a strong mind and body in your next adventure.
A private memorial service will be held on July 25, 2020.
Memorial contributions may be sent online to www.nationalmssociety.org or mailed to National MS Society, P.O. Box 91891, Washington, DC 20090-1891, on behalf of Cheryl Bourguignon.
Condolences may be made at www.morganmemorialhome.com.