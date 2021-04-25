EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Cheryl Marie Hiltibran of Eden Prairie, Minn., formerly of Urbana, passed away March 21, 2021.
Cheryl grew up in Urbana and graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Lois Hiltibran; brother, Robert G. Hiltibran; and grandparents, Isaac and Sarah Hiltibran and Albert and Dena Armstrong.
She is survived by her sister, Karen (Michael) Salmon; a nephew, Jon Hiltibran; two cousins, Bettie (Tom) Channell and Chrissa Belcher; a stepdaughter, Stacy (Allan) Laufer; eight grandchildren, Kat (Shane), Max, Tom, Sam, Camren, Zach, Ella and Michelle (Jason); a friend, David Richman; many friends and co-workers; and her beloved Joseph Homrich.
Cheryl was a kind and beautiful soul, a wonderful caring friend who inspired others to live their best lives. She loved theater, gardening, dancing, creative arts, the outdoors and world travel.
A strong, adventurous woman, she achieved numerous solo trips canoeing and portaging the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in Minnesota's Superior National Forest and the neighboring Quetico Provincial Park in Ontario, Canada. She traveled to nine different countries, completing nine World Loppet League cross-country ski races, and was the first woman to ski 40 American Birkebeiners.
She was a published author; educator; coffee barista; board member for various organizations, including Dwelling in the Woods and The Birchleggings Club; and an intuitive healer/coach who helped her clients overcome trauma and life transitions helping them connect to their life purpose. She was dearly loved and will be missed by many.
A celebration of Cheryl’s life will be held Sunday, July 11. Details provided at cherylhiltibran.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations and memorials may be made to Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness, friends-bwca.org.