CHAMPAIGN — Cheryl Darlene Jacobs, 75, of Champaign passed away at 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis.
No formal services are scheduled at this time. Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Cheryl was born on Sept. 30, 1945, in Champaign. She was the daughter of Roy Newton and Starling Orpha (Neal) Hampel. She married Ivan D. Fink on Dec. 22, 2008, in Urbana. However, they have been together for over 21 years.
Cheryl is survived by her husband, Ivan Fink of Arcola; one son, Dr. Michael Jacobs of Rockland, Mass.; two stepchildren, Kyle Fink of Tuscola and Ashley Pollitt and husband Brian of Danville; and two stepgrandchildren, Miles and Vivian Pollitt of Danville.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Lawrence Hampel.
Cheryl was a 1963 graduate of Champaign High School. She retired from Dodson Travel in Champaign with over 35 years of service in 2008. Prior to that, Cheryl worked for American Airlines. Cheryl enjoyed traveling and gardening.
In 2011, Cheryl was the recipient of a double lung transplant. After her lung transplant, she was able to enjoy hiking the Grand Canyon and Machu Picchu in Peru with her husband, Ivan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society.