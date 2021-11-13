DANVILLE — Cheryl Kay Vergin, 68, of Danville passed away at home with her family by her side on Monday (Nov. 8, 2021).
Cheryl was born on Feb. 6, 1953, the daughter of Harlan and Colleen (Berg) Vergin, in Glenwood, Minn. She married David Dillman, MD, on Oct. 25, 1980, in St. Paul, Minn., and he survives.
Survivors include her husband, Dr. David Dillman of Danville; two daughters, Kayla Dillman of Danville and Meryl (Ryan Kaiser) Dillman of Leawood, Kan.; two grandchildren, Cecelia Kaiser and June Kaiser, both of Leawood; two aunts, Bonnie Holthusen of Glenwood, Minn., and Jan (Bob) Burnside of Glenwood; four cousins, Tami Griffin of Sartell, Minn., Todd Griffin of Glenwood, Bruce Simonson of Isanti, Minn., and Sheila Simonson of Coon Rapids, Minn.; sister-in-law, Debbie (Dave Moody) Dillman of Kokomo, Ind.; and one brother-in-law, Dean (Karen) Dillman of Tallahassee, Fla.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents; one aunt, Phyllis Simonson; one cousin, Robin Burnside; and one sister-in-law, Dawnelle Dillman.
Cheryl graduated from the University of Minnesota with a master's degree in anaerobic microbiology. She was a very active member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Danville and active in many community organizations over the years. Cheryl was a strong supporter and member of P.E.O. as well as the Audubon Society. She could identify and name any bird you could find in central Illinois.
Cheryl’s love for her family and friends was evident. She was the first person to cheer you on, the first person to give you a hug when things didn’t go as planned, and the first to celebrate with you in your successes. Her smile and laughter could light up a room, and a hug from her could warm your heart and ease your worries. Her children and grandchildren knew she would always provide comfort and love.
Cheryl loved curling up with a mystery novel, a cup of warm tea and her loving Newfoundland dog by her side. She passed that love onto her daughters. She was a wonderful cook and created a sense of warmth and love with each and every meal you shared with her. A large bowl of ice cream was the best dessert in her eyes! Our lives are not the same without Cheryl, but she lives in our hearts, always a comfort and a source of love and light.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 16, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. A celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Ed Stone will officiate. Entombment will be in Sunset Memorial Park. It is kindly requested that those in attendance wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested memorials be made to P.E.O. Chapter KE or to Susan G. Komen. For donations to P.E.O Chapter KE, please make checks out to P.E.O. Chapter KE, and mail them to Kayla Dillman, 15595 Laurel Drive, Danville, IL 61834. Please join Cheryl’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.