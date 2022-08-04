Cheryl Marshall Phillips Aug 4, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Cheryl Marshall Phillips, 75, formerly of Paxton, died at 3:04 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 2, 2022) at home. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Videos