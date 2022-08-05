VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Cheryl K. “Cher” (Marshall) Phillips, 75, of Virginia Beach, Va., formerly of Paxton, passed away at 3:04 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 2, 2022) at home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with the Rev. Pat Allin and the Rev. John Hauck officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery, Paxton.
Cheryl was born April 9, 1947, in Paxton, the daughter of Earl and Kathryn Cornelius Marshall. She married Lawrence “Larry” Phillips on Sept. 23, 1994, in Virginia Beach. He survives.
Along with her husband, Larry, she is survived by four daughters, Kathryn Eyre of Savoy, Stephanie (Michael) Kyrouac of Loda, Kristin Eyre Fountain of Trussville, Ala., and Ashley (Patrick) Eyre Pierce of Virginia Beach; seven grandchildren, Breann, Alyssa, Adam, Nathan, Jackson, Madison and Sawyer; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Gerald (Brenda) Marshall of Champaign; and a sister, Patricia Carlson of Paxton.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Cher was a member of First United Methodist Church, Paxton, and St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Norfolk, Va. She enjoyed reading, cross-stitching and gardening. Cher loved her Yorkie dogs, traveling and spending time with her family.
Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association or First United Methodist Church, Paxton. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.