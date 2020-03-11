RANTOUL — Cheryl Ann Reed was born April 13, 1957, and passed away on Saturday (March 7, 2020) in Urbana. She married Edward Reed on Feb. 5, 1997; he survives.
She has two daughters, Ashley Lowe and Alyssa Reed, and two stepchildren, Matthew (Erin) Reed and Katherine Reed. She leaves behind her mother, Marrilyn Hamparian; sister, Linda Beurrier; and six grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her father, Henry Hamparian.
Cheryl graduated from Rantoul Township High School in 1975 and received her associate degree in general studies from Parkland College in 2013. She worked at Jeld-Wen (formerly known as Caradco) for over 40 years.
Cheryl cherished time spent with family and enjoyed the simple pleasures life had to offer. She had a caring heart and loved to spread laughter. Some of her hobbies included being outdoors, traveling, antique shopping and watching comedy shows.
Visitation and funeral will be held at Lux Memorial Chapel on Friday, March 13, 2020. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., with the funeral following at 11 a.m. Burial services will be held at Maplewood Cemetery directly after the funeral.