NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Cheryl Kay Sebens (Carnine), 71, passed away Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Noblesville, Ind.
Friends and family will miss her infectious laugh and zest for life.
Cheryl was born July 18, 1950, in Decatur, a daughter of Wayne and Olive (Emel) Carnine. She was educated in Tuscola schools and graduated from the Parkland College School of Nursing.
She retired in 1991 from Northwest Airlines after a 20-year career as a flight attendant.
She married Alan Sebens in Villa Grove in 1978.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alan, and parents, Wayne and Olive (Emel) Carnine.
Survivors include her sister, Sue (Phil) Madigan of Villa Grove; her brother, Doug (Linda) Carnine of Eugene, Ore.; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society or the donor’s favorite charity.