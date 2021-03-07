CHAMPAIGN — Cheryl Anne "Sherry" Gilles, 59, of Champaign passed away Monday (March 1, 2021).
Sherry was born in Huntington, W.Va., on Jan. 25, 1962, and lived most of her life in Northwest Indiana and Illinois.
Sherry was preceded in death by her father, Laurence A. Gilles Jr., and mother, Helen C. Gutierrez (Salyers).
She is survived by her partner, Raymond T. Anderson; daughters, Karen Schuster and Rachel Sutton; and numerous relatives and friends.
A private graveside service will take place in Danville on March 12 at noon (livestream/subsequent recording will be available). A celebration of Sherry’s life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Innocence Project.
Arrangements are being made at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Please join her family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.