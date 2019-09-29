RANTOUL — Cheryl Lynn Sturts, 65 of Rantoul died in her home on Thursday (Sept. 26, 2019). A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 1614 Fairway Dr., Rantoul.
Cheryl was born in Urbana, the daughter of Frederick Wayne and Doris (McCleary) Sturts.
She is survived by brothers, Rick Sturts of Rantoul and Mike Sturts (Georgeann) of Carbon Cliff; sisters, Patty Bloomer of Rantoul and Ann Suits (Darrell) of Rantoul; and several nieces and nephews.
Cheryl spent many hours volunteering at Hope Meadows, Rantoul, doing landscaping, gardening and working with the children as an adoptive grandparent.
Condolences may be offered at www.renner-wikoffchapel.com.