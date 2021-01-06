THAWVILLE — Chester H. Sans, 95, of Thawville passed away at 12:22 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 3, 2021) at Heritage Manor, Gibson City.
A private family burial will be held at Ridgeland Township Cemetery, Thawville, with the Rev. John Hauck officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Thawville American Legion Tracy Smith Post 700. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is handling arrangements.
Chester was born Feb. 2, 1925, in Roberts, the son of Charles A. and Cora L. Brown Sans. He married Aldene Tornowski on Sept. 27, 1947, at United Methodist Church, Roberts. She preceded him in death Dec. 17, 2020.
He is survived by two sons, Alan (Sandy) Sans of Bloomington and Dode (Debbie) Sans of Paxton; three daughters, Phyllis (Lloyd) Flessner of Roberts, Becky Milstead of Frankfort, Ind., and Cheryl (Brett) Keiper of Mount Joliet, Tenn.; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary (Lee) Cordes of Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, one grandson, one great-grandchild, two brothers, two sisters and a son-in-law.
Chester graduated from Roberts Township High School in 1942. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1943-46, serving in the Pacific Theater in 1945 aboard the USS Intrepid (CV-11) as an aircraft ordnance man. He was a member of the Tracy Smith Post 700 American Legion.
He enjoyed playing cards and participating in the Thawville Legion activities.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice. Please share your memories and condolences with the family at baierfuneralservices.com.