ARTHUR — Chester Canfield Strohecker Jr., 92, of Arthur died Sunday (Sept. 22, 2019) at 1:34 a.m. at home.
He was born Jan. 29, 1927, in Freeport. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the Korean War. Chester married Virginia Frazier in Alton on June 18, 1950. She survives.
Chester received a B.S. in chemistry from Washington University in St. Louis. He was employed as an engineer at U.S.I. Chemical Corp. in Tuscola and later by Mobil Chemical Division, Edison, N.J.
Besides his wife, Virginia Strohecker of Arthur, he is survived by five daughters, Jane (Richard) Huebner, Kendall (Tim) Waller, Nancy (Don) Strohecker, Dale (Bruce) Blew and Ginny (Michael) Cox; 17 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Shoene and Thom, both parents, a brother and two sisters.
Chester was an active member of Unitarian Universalist Church of Urbana-Champaign.
There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Oct. 12, 2019, at Unitarian Universalist Church of Urbana-Champaign, 309 W. Green St., Urbana. Shrader Funeral Home, Arthur, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be given to the National Parks and Conservation Association; Unitarian Universalist Church of Urbana-Champaign; or nonprofit veterans organizations. Online condolences to the family may be sent to hilligossshraderfh.com.