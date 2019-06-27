CHAMPAIGN — Chimere Trami Riddle was born Sept. 3, 1985, and went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the age of 33.
Chimere was born in Champaign. She was a member of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church in Champaign, where she was baptized at age 12. She graduated from Millikin University in Decatur.
Chimere worked for the Heart Institute in Albuquerque for four years and had been a New Mexico resident since June 2010.
Chimere is survived by her mother, Theresa Riddle; son, Cameron Riddle; sister and brother-in-law, Danielle and Percy Price; cousin and best friend, Raudia Sallee; and a multitude of aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends.
She touched the lives of so many, and she will truly be missed.
Services celebrating her life will be at noon Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Grove Street Church of God in Christ, 501 E. Grove St., Champaign. Burial will be in Lincoln Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to Walker Funeral Service.