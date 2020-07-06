CHAMPAIGN — “Chris” Lois A. Arie, 74, of Champaign died at 4 a.m. Friday (July 3, 2020) at Aperion Care, Fairfield.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Woodlawn Cemetery, Urbana. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy.
Chris was born Feb. 16, 1946, in Chehalis, Wash., the daughter of John and Kate Bremer Ray. She married Ronald Arie on Feb. 23, 1971, in Port Orchard, Wash.; he survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Lorie Lane of Georgetown, S.C., and Susan Chriss of Tacoma, Wash.; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one brother, Lewis (Chris) Ray of Italy, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her father; one brother, Bob; and one sister, Jackie Doris Gage.
Chris worked in retail and had her own catering business.
She was a life member of the VFW Post 5520 Auxiliary and American Legion Post 24 Auxiliary and was a past president of AMVETS 3 Auxiliary.
Chris loved knitting, crocheting, cooking, gardening and Illinois basketball.
In lieu of flowers. memorial contributions may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association.
