CATLIN — Chris Christensen, 86, of Catlin passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at his home.
Chris was born Feb. 11, 1934, in Kolding, Denmark, to Johannes and Juliane Pedersen Christensen. He married Christa Møller on Oct. 18, 1958, in Kolding, Denmark. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons, David (Pam) Christensen and Daniel (Alison Underdahl) Christensen; three daughters, Lene (Don) Bailey, Rita Christensen and Nina (Flint) McDowell; 12 grandchildren, Jennifer (Jaron) Lang, Stephanie (Adrian) Mo, Blaine (Ashley) Bailey, Eric (Ashley) Bailey, Dana (Van) Bell, James Burke, Candace Burke, Alicia (Joey) Castleton, Jasmine Hernandez, Alexis Hernandez, Jonathon (Olivia Harms) McDowell and Samuel McDowell; and six great-grandchildren, Garrett, Emma and Hudson Lang, Lillie Bailey, Arthur Bell and Avery Castleton.
Chris was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Oskar Christensen and Hugo Christensen; and two sisters, Johanne Clausen and Helga Thomsen.
Chris moved his family to the Unites States in 1965, living in Danville until 1977. The family then moved to Eugene, Ore.
Chris was an electrician by trade. He worked for several employers and owned and operated CC Electric for many years. Chris and Christa operated Rosegate, an adult foster care home, for 10 years.
Later in his life, he worked for the state of Oregon as an electrical inspector and traveled around the state in this capacity with his wife for several years. Chris taught classes in the electrical trade at Lane Community College in Eugene.
Chris served in the Royal Danish Army Hæren. He belonged to Immanuel Lutheran Church in Danville, Bethesda Lutheran Church in Eugene, Ore., and Catlin United Methodist Church in Catlin. He was a member of the Danish Brotherhood and the Coast Guard Auxiliary and was also a 32nd-degree Mason.
Services and inurnment are planned for next summer due to travel restrictions. Robison Chapel, Catlin, is handling the arrangements. Online condolences are at www.robisonchapel.com.