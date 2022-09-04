URBANA — Chris Edward Gibbs, 92, of Urbana died on July 19, 2022, in Gifford.
Chris was born Dec. 26, 1929, in Benton, the son of Arvad and Veola Gibbs. He married Barbara J. Ellrich in 1956, and she preceded him in death on June 2, 1972.
Also preceding him in death were his brothers Melvin and Henry Argo; sisters, Viola Moore and Jean Wilson; infant daughter, Jorja Gay; and son, Scott C. Gibbs.
Chris is survived by his son Steven (Laura) of Mahomet; brother Lynn (Jane) Gibbs of St. Charles, Mo.; granddaughters, Elizabeth (Chris) McGinnis of Mackinaw and Angela Gibbs of Mackinaw; step-grandchildren, Dylan Harnsberger of Champaign and Emma Harnsberger of Chicago; and several nieces and nephews.
Chris graduated from Oklahoma State University, where he served as president of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. Chris was drafted into the U.S. Air Force and served during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in July 1955. Chris’ professional career was spent working for General Motors Corporation and later as an insurance agent with Farmers Insurance. Chris was a life member of Champaign-Urbana Elks Lodge 2497.
An avid sports fan, Chris loved the Chicago Cubs and remained loyal to his alma mater, Oklahoma State. In retirement, he enjoyed golfing, reading, working crossword puzzles, taking care of his yard and visiting with family and friends.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Oak Hill Cemetery, Taylorville, with a luncheon to follow. The Rev. Gary Fairchild will officiate.