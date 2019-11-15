ST. JOSEPH — Despite his tough exterior and even tougher concrete as a corporate officer at Sport Redi-Mix, Chris Knipfer had a soft heart for his family, his community, and especially his dogs.
Few hours were spared for himself when he saw the potential in everything and everyone around him, and he worked tirelessly to bring that to fruition. He never stopped learning, perusing Pinterest for DIY inspiration and Google to find solutions to any hiccup. But, in typical Chris fashion, every endeavor needed a special modification, since "directions are only guidelines."
He leaves behind his wife, Karen; his two sons, Drew and Matthew; and two of the most spoiled dogs, Basile and Tenshi.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Freese Funeral Home in St. Joseph.
Donations may be made to the St. Joseph-Ogden High School boys' and girls' cross-country teams, Crisis Nursery, and St. Vincent DePaul food pantry.