CHAMPAIGN — Chris Paul, 85, of Urbana, a longtime fan of the Cardinals, cowboy movies and animals, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Champaign.
Chris was born March 3, 1934, in Joliet.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Molly Vieceli Paul of Joliet; sister and brother-in-law, JoAnne Sallese (Ed) of Peoria; brother, Dr. Louis Vieceli; and nephews-in-law, Brian O'Neill and Ken Seffron, both of Omaha, Neb.
He is survived by his sister-in-law, Pauline Vieceli; nieces and nephews, Carol Seffron, David Vieceli, Joan O'Neill and Lynne Miller (Paul) of Omaha, Michael Vieceli of Lafayette, La., Matt Vieceli (Heidi) of Lake Barrington and Mark Vieceli (Tracey) of Greenville, S.C.; as well as many great-nieces and -nephews.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Resurrection Cemetery Chapel, Peoria. Deacon Louis Tomlianovich will officiate. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be given to the family, who are making a charitable donation in Chris’ name. Friends may sign the online guest book or send condolences at wrightandsalmon.com.