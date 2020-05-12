GIBSON CITY — Christena I. Swanson, 86, of Gibson City peacefully passed away at 9:27 a.m. Friday (May 8, 2020) at home with her boys at her side.
A private funeral service will be held at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City with Pastor Brian Fatheree officiating. Burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery. Memorial tributes may be made to Transitions Hospice.
Christena was born Oct. 10, 1933, in Wayne County, the only child to Chester and Elsie Arterburn Barr. She married Jean E. Swanson on June 20, 1954. They were married for 44 years before he passed away on Sept.14, 1998.
She is survived by two sons, Brian N. Swanson of Gibson City and Tracy J. Swanson of Strawn; three grandchildren, Nicholas (Sara) Swanson of Normal, Rachel (Jacob) Hope of Abingdon, Va., and Briana (Cameron) Buck of Kingsport, Tenn.; and two great-grandchildren, Samantha Gathright and Kady Swanson.
Her parents preceded her in death.
Christena moved to Gibson City at the age of 9. She graduated from Drummer Township High School in 1951. She enjoyed reading, knitting, crafting and antiquing.
She was a partner in the family business, Swanson Well and Pump. She was a kindhearted lady and touched the lives of many people.
