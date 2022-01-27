CHARLESTON — Christi Robinson, 58, of Charleston passed away Friday (Jan. 21, 2022) at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.
There will no funeral services, but a celebration of life will be arranged at a later date. Evergreen Cremation Services, Champaign, is handling arrangements.
Christi was born on Jan. 19, 1964, in Champaign, to Lloyd Allen and Janice May (Wilson) Wilkey. She married Allen Bryant in 1982. They divorced. She later married David Robinson on June 23, 2007. He survives.
Also surviving are her sister, Deanna (Doug) Huber of Ivesdale; daughter, Amanda (Jesse) Muse of Marion, Iowa; two stepsons, William (Charla) Robinson of Charleston and Andrew (Carolyn) Robinson of Mattoon; one stepdaughter, Brianna Robinson of Charleston; and grandchildren, Keenan, Donavon, Jesse, Caitlin and Malachi Muse and Kale Stewart, Katherine and Charlie Robinson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.
Christi enjoyed fishing, art, music, movies and spending time with her family.