CHAMPAIGN — Christiana M. Smith, 94, of Champaign died on June 16, 2022, at home.
She was born on Aug. 12, 1927, in Plauen, Germany, the only child of Hans and Elfriede Kolbe, nee Bonniger. She married Ralph A. Smith on Nov. 16, 1955, in Bad Tolz, Germany; he preceded her in death on June 9, 2019. Surviving is a cousin in Germany.
Mrs. Smith received a B.A. degree from the New York State University at New Paltz and M.A. and Ph.D. degrees from the University of Illinois. She worked for the university in a variety of part-time staff positions— in the last one for 28 years — retiring in 1996.
Mittendorf-Calvert Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements. It is asked that memorial donations be made to Hospice Hearts Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 17605, Urbana, IL 61803, or online at hospiceheartsanimalrescue.org/.