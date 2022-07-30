VENICE, Fla. — Christie Martin, 66, of Venice, Fla., lost her battle with cancer on Friday (July 29, 2022) at home surrounded by family.
She was born March 17, 1956, to Sharron Vogt and Jack and Judy Martin.
She is survived by all three parents, her brother, niece and nephews, aunts and uncles and her loving son, Trevor, and his fiancé, Chelsea.
Christie graduated in 1974 from Centennial High School. She started working at 15 and had various jobs while attending college in Illinois and Florida, including a few years at Kennedy Space Center that she truly enjoyed. She graduated with her bachelor's in finance from the University of Central Florida in 1986 and began her 17-year career in Florida at Barnett Bank. She was a credit analyst, management associate, commercial credit manager and VP commercial lender.
She moved back to Illinois in the mid-late-1990s to raise her 5-year-old son in the Midwest with family. There, she was a stay-at-home mom for a few years then a lender at Heartland Bank and a CFO for Next Generation School, before her retirement in 2014.
During her time in Illinois, Christie was very involved with Champaign West Rotary, as well as various community organizations and programs. She served on the board of directors throughout her time as a Rotarian and was Rotary president from 2013-2014. She attended the Rotary International convention in Portugal. Christie volunteered for many community causes and programs.
Christie was enjoying a very active retirement in Florida. She loved the beach, shelling, going out with friends in her community and kayaking with a group from the South Venice Yacht Club.
No services will be held. She chose to be cremated and stay with her son and his family.