URBANA — Christina Gail Kerr, 68, of Urbana passed away Thursday (July 22, 2021) at home in Urbana.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at Renner-Wikoff Chapel, Urbana.
Tina was born April 23, 1953, in Eureka, Kan., to parents Harvey and Ada (Mealor) Ristow. She graduated high school and attended Parkland College, where she achieved her associate degree.
During her career, Tina was a registered nurse for 26 years. She served 10 of those years at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Tina loved gardening and being a mother to her daughter, Maria.
Tina was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Maria Kerr; two sisters; and one brother.
She is survived by friends and those she touched during her life.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Champaign County Humane Society and/or the ASPCA.
Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.