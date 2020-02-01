CHAMPAIGN — Christine M. Carroll, 102, formerly of Barrington, more recently of Champaign, passed away at 9:30 a.m. Thursday (Jan. 30, 2020) at Carle Hospital, Urbana.
Christine, affectionately known as “Monie.” was born on July 29, 1917, in New York City, N.Y. She was the daughter of Francis and Mary (nee Prucha) Murphy. She married Luke P. Carroll on June 1, 1941. He passed away on Feb. 4, 1982.
She is survived by five daughters and two sons: Christine Avell of Arlington Heights; Judith Stull (William) of Lafayette Hill, Pa.; Paul F.M. Carroll (Janet) of Mars Hill, N.C.; Deborah Brinkmann (William) of Champaign; Susan Hardy (Charles) of Alto, Mich.; Geoffrey M. Carroll of Hoffman Estates; and Geraldine F. Carder of Island Lake. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Frances Joanne Carroll.
Mrs. Carroll is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
To the very end, Monie had a sharp mind and keen wit. She enjoyed playing duplicate bridge and achieved status as a life master. Her knitting and needlepoint skills were amazing. She loved cooking, and her family recipes are treasured. Her greatest joy was her family, of which she was very proud.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, with Mass beginning at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Champaign, followed by lunch in Feeney Hall.
