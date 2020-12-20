CHAMPAIGN — Christine Elizabeth Frichtl, 83, of Champaign passed away at 10:50 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 15, 2020) at University Rehabilitation Center of Champaign-Urbana.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated later at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Urbana. Private family committal services will be held with burial in the Old St. Peter Cemetery east of Newton, with Father Dean Probst officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Meyer Funeral Home, Newton. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at meyerfh.com.
Christine was born on Dec. 24, 1936, in Newton, the daughter of Thomas and Elizabeth “Betty” (Rudolphi) Frichtl.
Christine was a nurse and worked for the State of Illinois Department of Mental Health for 35 years. She was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Urbana.
Christine enjoyed reading, tennis, gardening, photography, making cheesecakes and was a volunteer for CASA.
Christine is survived by her siblings, Thomas (Ann) Frichtl of Urbana, John (Jane) Frichtl of Taylors, S.C., William Frichtl of Greenville, S.C., Paul (Marsha) Frichtl of Springfield, Va., Ann Frichtl of Newton, Barbara (James) Klein of Marion, Iowa, and Patricia Kaus of Chadron, Neb.
Christine was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Jo Ann Frichtl and Mary Frichtl.