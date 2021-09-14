CHAMPAIGN — Christine Yavonne Garrett-Lewis, 47, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at home in Champaign.
She was born on March 4, 1974, in Danville, to Paul and Sherry (Mank) Garrett. Christine married Andrew Lewis on Sept. 21, 1996, in Champaign. Christine was a loving mother, devoted grandmother, dutiful wife and servant of the Lord.
Christine is survived by her husband; children, Sydney, Owen, JC and Phoebe; grandchildren, Chloe, Wyatt and Caleigh; father, Paul (Cindy) Garrett; and siblings, John (Marci) Garrett and Joseph (Rachael) Garrett.
She was preceded in death by her mother; maternal grandparents, Zelma and Gerald Mank; and paternal grandparents, Charles and Mamie Garrett.
Christine enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, interior decorating and makeup artistry.
Services for Christine will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820.
Memorial donations may be made in Christine’s name to the Lupus Foundation of America. Please join her family in sharing memories on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.