GIFFORD — Christine Johnson, 86, of Gifford passed away Jan. 6, 2020, at Country Health Care & Rehab in Gifford. She was born April 30, 1933, in Danville to Cora and William Bird. They preceded her in death.
A private memorial service was held on Jan. 7, 2020, at Country Health Care & Rehab in Gifford.
Christine married Duane E. Johnson on April 28, 1967, in Potomac. He preceded her in death in May of 2011. Also preceding her in death were her eight brothers and sisters.
She is survived by daughters Lynnette (Jason) Dodds of Champaign and Lisa (Dick) Price of Homer; son Kevin Johnson of Indiana; grandchildren Abbey, Eric and Matthew Johnson, Hayden and Olivia Dodds, Ashley (Mathew) Johnson- Kirkpatrick, and Tyler Price. She is also survived by great-grandchildren Adalynn and Ava.
She was a member of St. Joseph United Methodist Church, the St. Joseph American Legion Auxiliary, and the VFW Auxiliary. She had a passion for reading, sewing and exercising.
Her family will be laying her to rest in Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston next to her husband. Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Alzheimer’s Association.
