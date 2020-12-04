RANTOUL — Christine Quinlan passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.
Chris was beloved in her community. She touched so many lives with her kindness.
Chris is survived by her husband, Leo Quinlan Jr.; sister, Ann Broker; daughter, Joann (Dan) Davis; and grandson, Jasson (Amanda) Ferguson.
Christine was born in 1940 in Wisbech, England.
She was predeceased by her mother and father, Florence and George Hill; sisters, Carmen Hill, Agnes (Vincent) Thurstance, Beverly Hill, Pat (Frank) Carbone and Jean Weavers; and brother, Jim Hill.
May she rest in peace.