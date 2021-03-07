MAHOMET — Christine "Chrissy" Smith went to be with the Lord on Wednesday (March 3, 2021).
In accordance with family wishes, she will be cremated, and her cremated remains will be buried in Grandview Memorial Gardens at a later date next to her husband, Dee.
Chrissy was an exceptional and talented florist at Prairie Gardens for 27 years. She loved to spend time with her family, friends and dogs.
Chrissy is survived by two sons, James and Chuck Dale; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; seven siblings, Bobi Goodpaster, Randi Blunier, Robin Wilson, Gene Walerius, Matt Walerius, Scott Haffelder and Nickie Walerius; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Loren J. Hinkle; husband, Dee Smith; parents, Jim and Janet Walerius; and sister, Katherine Premo.
Condolences may be offered at bobigoodpaster@yahoo.com or to owensfuneralhomes.com.