URBANA — Christopher Alvin Lamar Cowan was born July 17, 1987, in Chicago. He was a lifelong resident of Urbana.
Chris was a member of Canaan Baptist Church in Urbana. He received Christ at age 8 in Children’s Church on July 31, 1995, and was baptized by Pastor B. J. Tatum. He enjoyed working in Children’s Church and was actively involved in the Youth Ministry. He attended Canaan Academy After School Program, Wiley Elementary School, Urbana Middle School and Urbana High School. He was an avid reader who enjoyed fiction and nonfiction.
Chris enjoyed camping. He was a Cub Scout and a member of Canaan’s Boy Scout Troop 402. He was also an Eagle Scout.
He enjoyed football and was a dedicated and loyal fan of the Fighting Illini, the Chicago Bears and the Chicago Bulls.
Christopher Alvin Lamar Cowan transitioned from life to eternity at 7:21 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 25, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, from a large brain tumor and a massive stroke.
He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Larine Cowan of Urbana; twin brother, Alexander Cowan of San Diego; grandmother, Ola Cowan of Kensett, Ark.; four sons, Andre, Lashon, Christian and Amir, and their mother, April Brasher of Champaign; godparents, Elyne Cole of Champaign and Ted and Clementine Rice of St. Louis; birth mother, Annette Robinson of Chicago; and a host of other siblings, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Chris was preceded in death by his grandfather, William Cowan; uncle, Willie Summerville; aunt, Valerian Summerville; and godpapa, Terry Cole.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Canaan Baptist Church, 402 W. Main St., Urbana. The Rev. BJ Tatum will officiate. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 3 in White County Memorial Gardens, Searcy, Ark. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 1215 W. Bradley Ave., Urbana, is in charge of arrangements.